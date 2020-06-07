Sign up
Photo 1268
Morning Light
ln some ways, it seems odd to be posting red Eucalypt flowers edited into B&W. It is the way the light fell on the various elements, which caught my eye.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1307
photos
60
followers
79
following
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2020 11:06am
Dianne
I can see why you liked this so much. I like it too. Fav
June 7th, 2020
