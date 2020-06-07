Previous
Next
Morning Light by ethelperry
Photo 1268

Morning Light

ln some ways, it seems odd to be posting red Eucalypt flowers edited into B&W. It is the way the light fell on the various elements, which caught my eye.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
I can see why you liked this so much. I like it too. Fav
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise