Previous
Next
Re-invented by ethelperry
Photo 1271

Re-invented

This is the B&W version of one of my May Half and Half posts. At the time I vacillated over which version to post.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise