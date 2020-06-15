Sculpture with a Story

Last week, in the late blue hour, a removalist van reversed into our drive and parked expertly. Out jumped one of my granddaughters who proceeded to unwrap the enclosed sculpture. She is an artist who composes installations of sculpture, projected images and voice excerpts. The work was installed in March and opening of exhibition was on a Friday in early March.



Then the following Monday, the Covid lock down was announced. The Gallery closed its doors and my hopes of seeing the work were dashed. The sculpture was in two pieces in order to fit through the Gallery door. It is now stored in our shed/workshop and had to be further cut to fit through that door.