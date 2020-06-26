Sign up
Photo 1279
As good as it Gets
My home does not have any view to the East and a narrow look at the west at the corner of the deck. Small things delight, as did this tiny glimpse of a sunset this week.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
0
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1318
photos
61
followers
79
following
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd June 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
