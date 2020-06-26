Previous
As good as it Gets by ethelperry
Photo 1279

As good as it Gets

My home does not have any view to the East and a narrow look at the west at the corner of the deck. Small things delight, as did this tiny glimpse of a sunset this week.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Ethel

