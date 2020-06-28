Previous
The Sky is Falling In by ethelperry
Photo 1280

The Sky is Falling In

I have a leaky roof awaiting attention. Meanwhile the peeling paint is delivering interesting patterns.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details

