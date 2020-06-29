Previous
Next
A Beautiful Day Behind Glass by ethelperry
Photo 1281

A Beautiful Day Behind Glass

Sitting having coffee and enjoying the shadows and light. It went down to 0 degrees C last night and that is pretty low for these parts. The reward is the lovely sunny day to follow.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
This is magical. I love the black and white edit.Beautifully seen and photographed.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise