Photo 1281
A Beautiful Day Behind Glass
Sitting having coffee and enjoying the shadows and light. It went down to 0 degrees C last night and that is pretty low for these parts. The reward is the lovely sunny day to follow.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
29th June 2020 1:05pm
Hope D Jennings
ace
This is magical. I love the black and white edit.Beautifully seen and photographed.
June 29th, 2020
