The Edge by ethelperry
The Edge

For some months, I have been exploring the possibilities of the iPhone 11 Pro camera. I was advised that it was as good as any "pocket camera" up to A$2,000. I really like my Olympus mirrorless camera, but many is the time when I don't have it with me, or it is too heavy in my handbag. I feel one need make no apology re iPhone photography. It is a whole different story if I need to have large prints or for exhibition work. Another conversation for another day.
I feel this needs to be viewed on black.
Ethel

Annie D
beautiful tones light and DoF Ethel
July 26th, 2020  
Heather (pixelchix)
Loving the dark tones here.
July 26th, 2020  
