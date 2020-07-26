The Edge

For some months, I have been exploring the possibilities of the iPhone 11 Pro camera. I was advised that it was as good as any "pocket camera" up to A$2,000. I really like my Olympus mirrorless camera, but many is the time when I don't have it with me, or it is too heavy in my handbag. I feel one need make no apology re iPhone photography. It is a whole different story if I need to have large prints or for exhibition work. Another conversation for another day.

I feel this needs to be viewed on black.