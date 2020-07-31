Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1307
Light Interaction
There was a lot of umming and ahing over whether to change this to B&W. It seemed the best way to express my aim in capturing the late afternoon light.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1347
photos
64
followers
79
following
358% complete
View this month »
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2020 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Love the curls in the shadows.. nice in b&w
July 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close