Birthday Sunshine by ethelperry
Photo 1311

Birthday Sunshine

Today was my birthday, and for once in a blue moon the sun was shining on this day in
August. I enjoyed morning coffee on the deck, and tried not to let the lockdown spoil the day. Hard times.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Francoise ace
Happy birthday!
August 10th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Thank you,Francoise. It has been a strange one - no hugs or singing or visitations en masse. My daughter called in and gave me a pat on the back as she left. She has special dispensation to visit as we are only allowed to travel 5K from home.
August 10th, 2020  
Dianne
I do hope you had a lovely day in the sunshine. Lockdown is an important time to have lots of phone contact with family and friends.
August 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Happy Birthday Ethel...mine yesterday was pouring rain and wind...glad you could enjoy sunshine 🙂
August 10th, 2020  
