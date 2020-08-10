Sign up
Photo 1311
Birthday Sunshine
Today was my birthday, and for once in a blue moon the sun was shining on this day in
August. I enjoyed morning coffee on the deck, and tried not to let the lockdown spoil the day. Hard times.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Francoise
ace
Happy birthday!
August 10th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Thank you,Francoise. It has been a strange one - no hugs or singing or visitations en masse. My daughter called in and gave me a pat on the back as she left. She has special dispensation to visit as we are only allowed to travel 5K from home.
August 10th, 2020
Dianne
I do hope you had a lovely day in the sunshine. Lockdown is an important time to have lots of phone contact with family and friends.
August 10th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Happy Birthday Ethel...mine yesterday was pouring rain and wind...glad you could enjoy sunshine 🙂
August 10th, 2020
