The Old Barrier

This is a rickety old timber barrier at the top of the stairs to our deck. It was constructed by my husband to keep our toddlers safe. There was one at each end, and they could play in a generous space while still under my watchful eye.

In time we dug the barriers out for grandchildren. They are now being used for our dog, Maudie! Her arthritis concerns deem that stairs are injurious, so she has a new ramp and is coming along well along with medication.