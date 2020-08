A variety of Clover looking as though the world is a happy place. It is oblivious to the fact that I call it a weed. I had a walk in our back garden to capture some colour before September, which will be all B&W for me. I am joining @vignouse in September for a challenge with my 25mm lens on mirrorless Olympus camera. I am choosing to do it all in B&W. Let's hope my plan works.