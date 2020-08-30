Previous
A Favourite by ethelperry
Photo 1329

A Favourite

I am very keen on planting Australian native plants in our garden. I can thus help our birds, butterflies and bees to name just a few. This Grevillia is a hybrid which flowers all year round.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Ethel

KazzaMazoo ace
Lovely capture of the grevillea. We have one in our front yard which has been claimed by the resident wattle bird. They do tend to flower for most of the year.
August 30th, 2020  
