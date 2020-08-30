A Favourite

Sign up
I am very keen on planting Australian native plants in our garden. I can thus help our birds, butterflies and bees to name just a few. This Grevillia is a hybrid which flowers all year round.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
27th August 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
KazzaMazoo
ace
Lovely capture of the grevillea. We have one in our front yard which has been claimed by the resident wattle bird. They do tend to flower for most of the year.
August 30th, 2020
