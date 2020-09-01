Sign up
Photo 1331
Mutual Adoration
Jindi is a red kelpie who looked so lovey in the late afternoon light. it was a challenge to capture her with my nifty fifty set-up.
this is SOOC except that I am down sizing before posting
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
31st August 2020 5:38pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
kali
ace
this is very lovely, you certainly captured the rapport between them and a clever capture with the rim-light, well done
September 5th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
Awww...this is great.
September 5th, 2020
