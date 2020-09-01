Previous
Next
Mutual Adoration by ethelperry
Photo 1331

Mutual Adoration

Jindi is a red kelpie who looked so lovey in the late afternoon light. it was a challenge to capture her with my nifty fifty set-up.
this is SOOC except that I am down sizing before posting
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
this is very lovely, you certainly captured the rapport between them and a clever capture with the rim-light, well done
September 5th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Awww...this is great.
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise