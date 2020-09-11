Previous
Next
What's What? by ethelperry
Photo 1340

What's What?

NF-SOOC. It's a Woolemi Pine in a pot on a bright windy day
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Annie featured this plant last week, its like a pine impersonating a fern!
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise