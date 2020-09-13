Previous
White Camellia at Night by ethelperry
White Camellia at Night

NF-SOOC I prefer to see it on black.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Annie D ace
This is lovely Ethel 🙂
September 13th, 2020  
moni kozi
So beautiful and dreamy, yet a bit sad because of the lack of colour.
September 13th, 2020  
Ethel ace
@annied @monikozi Thank you , Annie. I appreciate your encouragement.
Moni, it is in fact a white camellia and I photographed it because I liked the undulating light on petals and shadows of stamens. Also, I am trying to do this whole nf-sooc month in B&W. It takes me back to the old days, but I am also frustrated by it at times.
September 13th, 2020  
