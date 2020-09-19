Sign up
Photo 1349
Spring is Sprung
NF-SOOC
Shooting in B&W is my preferred option, but this project coincides with our Spring. I am in a mood of needing a break today, so treated myself to the view from my deck.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
19th September 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
