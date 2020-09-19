Previous
Spring is Sprung by ethelperry
Photo 1349

Spring is Sprung

NF-SOOC
Shooting in B&W is my preferred option, but this project coincides with our Spring. I am in a mood of needing a break today, so treated myself to the view from my deck.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
