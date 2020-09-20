Previous
Drooping in Melbourne by ethelperry
Photo 1350

Drooping in Melbourne

NF-SOOC Many of us are feeling locked in and cast down by the current restrictions. It is spring and nature is busy blooming and glowing, I have seen a few butterflies, and the world keeps turning.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Ethel

For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
moni kozi
So very true. The sun continues to rise every morning. With or without us. Yet we talk of how we should take care of nature.
September 20th, 2020  
