Previous
Next
African Violet by ethelperry
Photo 1352

African Violet

NF-SOOC This flower is a giant and wobbles around on its normal sized stem. It is a rich purple with white border.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A very healthy looking specimen.
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise