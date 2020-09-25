Previous
Next
The Reader by ethelperry
Photo 1355

The Reader

NF-SOOC
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I like your choice not to show the face, great story!
September 25th, 2020  
julia ace
Lovely shot .. nice Clivias.. the snails got to mine..
September 25th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great composition
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise