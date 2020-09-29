Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1359
My Little Black Bag
NF-SOOC. I am filling in the last two days of September. This little bag is only big enough to hold my Samsung EX1 pocket camera. Samsung have now applied their operations to phones.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1403
photos
66
followers
77
following
373% complete
View this month »
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
28th September 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc2020
julia
ace
Nice detail.. sometimes all you need is room for your phone.
October 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close