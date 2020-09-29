Previous
My Little Black Bag by ethelperry
Photo 1359

My Little Black Bag

NF-SOOC. I am filling in the last two days of September. This little bag is only big enough to hold my Samsung EX1 pocket camera. Samsung have now applied their operations to phones.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
julia ace
Nice detail.. sometimes all you need is room for your phone.
October 14th, 2020  
