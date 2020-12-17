Off With the Old

Seeing this going on in many trees as summer is here.
My kind daughter had ferried me to my Podiatrist and had parked and was getting my 4 wheel walker out of the car. Thanks for nothing, Carolyn. Look what I have to dodge to get onto the footpath and from the daughter who is always telling me to be careful not to fall.
Then a reprimand from her was, be careful, come on followed by what ARE you doing?
Taking a photo, what do you think? Eyes rolling.
We are the best of friends and enjoy joshing around together.