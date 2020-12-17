Previous
Off With the Old by ethelperry
Photo 1372

Off With the Old

Seeing this going on in many trees as summer is here.
My kind daughter had ferried me to my Podiatrist and had parked and was getting my 4 wheel walker out of the car. Thanks for nothing, Carolyn. Look what I have to dodge to get onto the footpath and from the daughter who is always telling me to be careful not to fall.
Then a reprimand from her was, be careful, come on followed by what ARE you doing?
Taking a photo, what do you think? Eyes rolling.
We are the best of friends and enjoy joshing around together.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details

