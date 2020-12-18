Hinge

While taking it easy with a few health issues and not posting on 365, I did some thinking about iPhonography. This doesn't just apply to iPhone but any phone you happen to like and own. It is the camera we always have with us and I have seen captures where the user makes abject apologies for their use.



It seems the latest phones have concentrated on the photography aspect to the extent that they are as good as a pocket or handbag camera.

I followed up researching add on lenses, and found Struman Optics which happens to be a company quite close to where I live - in Australia. I finally phoned an inquiry and then an order for a small macro lens. It was ordered on Monday and in my letterbox on Wednesday!

After reading instructions, this is the first photo of the first thing sitting in front of me. It has not been edited in any way.