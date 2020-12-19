Sign up
Photo 1375
Lock Macro
One for the Macro Challenge. This lock is on our filing cabinet, and the fuzzy flower thingy is a magnet gifted to me.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1416
photos
63
followers
79
following
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
19th December 2020 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-lock
