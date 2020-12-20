Previous
Shining Through by ethelperry
Shining Through

I would love to drape fairy lights over this monstrous Monstera, but settled for for an edit in an 'Afterlight' app to express the spirit of light. lights are symbolic in many belief traditions.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Dianne
Very nicely done!
December 20th, 2020  
