Previous
Next
Beauty in Simplicity by ethelperry
Photo 1379

Beauty in Simplicity

Seen while out driving during December. These Eucalypt trees are large and the bows must have been made using about 36inch wide material. I am not a great fan of too many lights all over the place, so I found this rather touching.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Very tasteful
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise