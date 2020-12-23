Sign up
Photo 1379
Beauty in Simplicity
Seen while out driving during December. These Eucalypt trees are large and the bows must have been made using about 36inch wide material. I am not a great fan of too many lights all over the place, so I found this rather touching.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
1420
photos
63
followers
79
following
377% complete
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
2nd December 2020 3:17pm
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
trees
,
garden
,
architecture
,
decorations
,
gate
Babs
ace
Very tasteful
December 23rd, 2020
