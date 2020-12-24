Previous
Jazzed up for Christmas by ethelperry
Photo 1380

Jazzed up for Christmas


I have been playing around with capture of white on white. This one seemed to work. Well, until I jazzed it up and the whole thing changed.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely light and edit
December 24th, 2020  
