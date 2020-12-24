Sign up
Photo 1380
Jazzed up for Christmas
I have been playing around with capture of white on white. This one seemed to work. Well, until I jazzed it up and the whole thing changed.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2020 11:34pm
amyK
ace
Lovely light and edit
December 24th, 2020
