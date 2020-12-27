Previous
Christmas Gift From the Garden by ethelperry
Photo 1383

Christmas Gift From the Garden

This is a beautiful St. Andrews Cross Spider. It was too low in the garden for me to attempt a photo, so My daughter captured this shot for me using her phone.
This shows the upper side of the spider.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
i remeber those from when iwas in Australia over 30 years ago. are they the ones that glow in the dark?
December 28th, 2020  
Beautiful markings
December 28th, 2020  
