Photo 1383
Christmas Gift From the Garden
This is a beautiful St. Andrews Cross Spider. It was too low in the garden for me to attempt a photo, so My daughter captured this shot for me using her phone.
This shows the upper side of the spider.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Taken
25th December 2020 1:05pm
kali
ace
i remeber those from when iwas in Australia over 30 years ago. are they the ones that glow in the dark?
December 28th, 2020
amyK
ace
Beautiful markings
December 28th, 2020
