Walk With Me by ethelperry
Photo 1387

Walk With Me

...To end the year, I am posting a a photo which has moved me as much as any other I can think of this year. It shows my grandson and his lovely wife walking with their 19 month old daughter, Mary. It is damp and fog ahead, but little Mary is toddling along independently and confidently into the foggy unknown.
It is a moving analogy for me. As a Matriarch of the family, it gives me great confidence in what lies ahead when I am no longer here. I feel the future is in good hands.
This photo was taken by the couple's good friend, whose name I do not know, except that I have experienced some of her good work. Need I say, it works best on black.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography
