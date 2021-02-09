Previous
Where Have All the Flowers Gone by ethelperry
Photo 1394

Where Have All the Flowers Gone

I have been able to walk around our backyard, where I found a sea of yellow flowers. Well, weeds would be a better description. Not only yellow flowers but the buzzing of bees who were happily enjoying pollen.
The next day lawn mowers and whippersnippers moved in and we now have a brown barren patch of earth. We don’t have lawn turf and rely on natural grasses and no summer watering.
I was reminded of an old song, “Where Have all the Flowers Gone”, and found a version sung by Marlene Detriech.

So I copied and pasted the URL, and it has gone along with the flowers :)


9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
Photo Details

