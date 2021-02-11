Previous
He Came when I Called Him by ethelperry
He Came when I Called Him

For a few years before Michael, my husband died, we used to sit on our back terrace and feed meat to magpies and Butcher birds. I concocted a tune to whistle and they would come, perch on the balustrade or prance around our feet. I did not keep up this ritual after losing Michael.
I have read that Magpies remember their friends and also mimic our songs and whistles. So a few weeks ago, I whistled my tune to see if any of the magpies remembered me. It had been over two years, and when he swooped down, I must say my eyes misted up.
11th February 2021

Ethel

moni kozi
Aaawww... this is such a lovely and touching story. Thank you for sharing.
And look how he poses...
February 11th, 2021  
