He Came when I Called Him

For a few years before Michael, my husband died, we used to sit on our back terrace and feed meat to magpies and Butcher birds. I concocted a tune to whistle and they would come, perch on the balustrade or prance around our feet. I did not keep up this ritual after losing Michael.

I have read that Magpies remember their friends and also mimic our songs and whistles. So a few weeks ago, I whistled my tune to see if any of the magpies remembered me. It had been over two years, and when he swooped down, I must say my eyes misted up.