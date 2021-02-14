Previous
Oh, My Love is Like a Red Red Rose by ethelperry
Photo 1399

Oh, My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

Can't stop singing the song inspired by Robbie Burns poem. It has stood the test of time and is a most moving tribute to love.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Ethel

