My Valentine Visitors by ethelperry
Photo 1400

My Valentine Visitors

These two Kookaburras arrived on my balustrade and stayed for about an hour. I had time to get my 75-300 lens out, but had to stay behind glass.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details

