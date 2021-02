Eleanor

I have noticed that a few of us are digging into the archives for various shots to suit the FO21. I have decided to follow suit.

Eleanor is another grandchild who was with her Dad and Michael and me . We had hiked way down in to a ravine in a National Park looking for a particular orchid. Andrew, her Dad takes photos, and I edit.

Eleanor has grown into a beautiful young woman and now at University studying to be a nurse.