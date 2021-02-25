Previous
Peaceful by ethelperry
Peaceful


I sit peacefully

as nature weaves her magic

quiet and serene
25th February 2021

Ethel

For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Gosia
So nice, like these shadows
February 25th, 2021  
Babs
What a peaceful spot to sit and just take in the magic around you.
February 25th, 2021  
