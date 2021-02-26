Sign up
Photo 1411
No, Not Woolworths
Just forlorn and closed. This is a common and very sad sight in various shopping precincts. It was taken in a very small strip shopping spot near where I live. Many small businesses have been forced to close.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2021 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
