No, Not Woolworths by ethelperry
Photo 1411

No, Not Woolworths

Just forlorn and closed. This is a common and very sad sight in various shopping precincts. It was taken in a very small strip shopping spot near where I live. Many small businesses have been forced to close.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Ethel

