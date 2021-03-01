Previous
Number 3, That's Me by ethelperry
Photo 1414

Number 3, That's Me

1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
kali ace
very retro letterbox, did Michael make this ?
March 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi
This is such a beautiful mail box!
March 2nd, 2021  
Ethel ace
@kali66 No Kali. This is a now 4yr old letterbox made by our Carpenter grandson, Simon. Michael made one about 50 years ago, but it was destroyed by a big tree fall. Simon designed this one and to begin with it stood tall and stood high on a chrome Pipe. He vigorously sanded the the pipe, planning the time when the foliage would grow up and the the letterbox would look suspended in the garden.
I don't know how the postman gets in with his motorbike.
March 2nd, 2021  
