Photo 1414
Number 3, That's Me
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
3
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1455
photos
63
followers
80
following
387% complete
kali
ace
very retro letterbox, did Michael make this ?
March 2nd, 2021
moni kozi
This is such a beautiful mail box!
March 2nd, 2021
Ethel
ace
@kali66
No Kali. This is a now 4yr old letterbox made by our Carpenter grandson, Simon. Michael made one about 50 years ago, but it was destroyed by a big tree fall. Simon designed this one and to begin with it stood tall and stood high on a chrome Pipe. He vigorously sanded the the pipe, planning the time when the foliage would grow up and the the letterbox would look suspended in the garden.
I don't know how the postman gets in with his motorbike.
March 2nd, 2021
I don't know how the postman gets in with his motorbike.