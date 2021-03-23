Previous
Soft Folds of Comfort by ethelperry
Soft Folds of Comfort

Soft folds of comfort
the eternity of love
childhood memories.

Really needs black background.
23rd March 2021

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities.
