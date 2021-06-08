Sign up
Photo 1483
Hearth
but no fire. We are in the midst of a cold spell and the auto heating is working overtime
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1525
photos
67
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
Beautiful lighting in this shot.
June 8th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Nice composition
June 8th, 2021
