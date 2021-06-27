Sign up
Photo 1492
The moon in the sky
The moon in the sky
brings you luminous delight
at your feet it drowns
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1535
photos
68
followers
79
following
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Tags
moon
,
imagination
,
haiku
,
painting with apps
