Photo 1492
Glad in Every Way
Yum! A friend visited with a proper coffee and a slice of her home made lemon curd slice topped with Meringue. Of course it was covered with Gladwrap.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
3
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1534
photos
68
followers
79
following
Tags
mundane-plasticwrap
kali
ace
nice you had a visitor, how are you doing Ethel?
June 28th, 2021
Ethel
ace
@kali66
You are a sweetie to inquire :)
Not doing too well health wise, but still snapping and editing away - mostly playing. I may post some of my "Art with Apps" stuff I have been having fun with.
It keeps me cheered up to browse through 365 photos even though I can't post every day.
June 28th, 2021
kali
ace
hugs to you
June 28th, 2021
