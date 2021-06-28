Previous
Glad in Every Way by ethelperry
Photo 1492

Glad in Every Way

Yum! A friend visited with a proper coffee and a slice of her home made lemon curd slice topped with Meringue. Of course it was covered with Gladwrap.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
kali ace
nice you had a visitor, how are you doing Ethel?
June 28th, 2021  
Ethel ace
@kali66 You are a sweetie to inquire :)
Not doing too well health wise, but still snapping and editing away - mostly playing. I may post some of my "Art with Apps" stuff I have been having fun with.
It keeps me cheered up to browse through 365 photos even though I can't post every day.
June 28th, 2021  
kali ace
hugs to you
June 28th, 2021  
