Photo 1503
Morning Light at the Kitchen Sink
As I wended my bleary way into the kitchen, the morning sun from the window greeted me with these patterns. This light only lasted about ten minutes, then all was dull and grey again
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
3
1
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1545
photos
68
followers
80
following
411% complete
View this month »
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2021 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
Brilliant! Strike while the “iron is hot” or... while the light lasts.
July 16th, 2021
kali
ace
a bit of cheer
July 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Awesome abstract pattern
July 16th, 2021
