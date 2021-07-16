Previous
Next
Morning Light at the Kitchen Sink by ethelperry
Photo 1503

Morning Light at the Kitchen Sink

As I wended my bleary way into the kitchen, the morning sun from the window greeted me with these patterns. This light only lasted about ten minutes, then all was dull and grey again
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Brilliant! Strike while the “iron is hot” or... while the light lasts.
July 16th, 2021  
kali ace
a bit of cheer
July 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Awesome abstract pattern
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise