Crumpled and Crushed by ethelperry
Crumpled and Crushed

Crumpled and crushed,
Locked down and alone again,
Trying to be strong
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
