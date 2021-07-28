Previous
Next
Neglected by ethelperry
Photo 1507

Neglected

I have a "Rogue's Gallery" of family photos in my studio. Dusting is something I rarely do, so this is the edge of my SIL's graduation photo.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
oh dear, i have similar going on here, but no excuse!
how are you coping with this lockdown?
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise