Photo 1507
Neglected
I have a "Rogue's Gallery" of family photos in my studio. Dusting is something I rarely do, so this is the edge of my SIL's graduation photo.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
17th July 2021 12:30pm
Tags
macro-dust
kali
ace
oh dear, i have similar going on here, but no excuse!
how are you coping with this lockdown?
August 1st, 2021
