Drip Drip by ethelperry
Drip Drip

The rain leaves sparkle,
Bringing joy to our senses
And life to the earth
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Ethel

@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
