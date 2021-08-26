Sign up
Photo 1521
Eucalypt Leaf Macro
A blown down leaf which has been attacked by a tiny insect which sucks all the green away
26th August 2021
26th Aug 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Tags
leaf
macro
