Photo 1529
All Dried Up
Sitting all dried up
Your sweet beauty was short lived
Now time for compost
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1572
photos
68
followers
78
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd September 2021 7:29pm
