Afternoon Shadows


and interlocking patterns
Make no sense at all
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Ethel

For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
kali ace
did you find my email in your inbox Ethel?
September 7th, 2021  
Ethel ace
Yes, and delighted to hear from you. More later when I reply. Nearly had to call on you for help with putting up finalists for ETSOOI-34, but eventually....determination ruled the day.
September 7th, 2021  
