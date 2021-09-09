Sign up
Photo 1532
Tulip Tree Spring
Tiny leaves break forth
With vigour and perfection
Spring has come again
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
3
0
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
1575
photos
67
followers
77
following
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
6th September 2021 3:28pm
Tags
leaves
,
tulip tree
,
ep-haiku
moni kozi
ace
That's an outstanding shot! All those details!
September 9th, 2021
Dianne
Beautiful light on these green leaves.
September 9th, 2021
Gosia
ace
And a bonus spiderweb
September 9th, 2021
