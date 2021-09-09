Previous
Tulip Tree Spring by ethelperry
Tulip Tree Spring

Tiny leaves break forth
With vigour and perfection
Spring has come again
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Ethel

ace
ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
moni kozi ace
That's an outstanding shot! All those details!
September 9th, 2021  
Dianne
Beautiful light on these green leaves.
September 9th, 2021  
Gosia ace
And a bonus spiderweb
September 9th, 2021  
