Photo 1533
Boxed In
This small potted plant was given to me in a hand made recycled wooden box. How nice it is that the old wood is given a new life and not trash in a land fill.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Ethel
ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
Eyemagination🌱✨
ace
A lovely wooden box , that has a history to it, one can just imagine the adventures of the components . Very pretty flowers !
September 12th, 2021
Ethel
ace
@cherrick73
Yes, I wonder about the history. Some parts of the wood seem to have been cut with a hand saw, and that makes me think the planks were very old.
September 12th, 2021
