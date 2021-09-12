Previous
Next
Boxed In by ethelperry
Photo 1533

Boxed In

This small potted plant was given to me in a hand made recycled wooden box. How nice it is that the old wood is given a new life and not trash in a land fill.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Eyemagination🌱✨ ace
A lovely wooden box , that has a history to it, one can just imagine the adventures of the components . Very pretty flowers !
September 12th, 2021  
Ethel ace
@cherrick73 Yes, I wonder about the history. Some parts of the wood seem to have been cut with a hand saw, and that makes me think the planks were very old.
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise