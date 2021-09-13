Previous
Maudie's Paw by ethelperry
Those little paws
And doggy ways bring solace
Loyalty and love.


My little treasure is a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel. What a mouthful. We just call her a "Cavvy".
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Ethel

ace
@ethelperry
For years I have enjoyed photography and the change to digital has revolutionised my opportunities. After years of living at Mallacoota in far East...
